Burak Özçivit Sends out a Message to Health Care Workers in Turkey (Video)

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit thanked Turkish doctors for performing their professional and humanitarian duties, and for working to cure those infected with Coronavirus, which broke out in Turkish territories a few days ago.

Burak posted a video on Instagram, thanking all medical workers for helping people, and wrote: "We thank the healthcare professionals in Turkey, and we send them lots of greetings from our hearts."

Burak narrated that he is committed to home quarantine with his wife, Fahriya Afgan, and their child, Karan, which means that he stopped filming his series (Othman, The Founder) despite its high viewership.