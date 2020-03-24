  1. Home
  Burak Özçivit Sends out a Message to Health Care Workers in Turkey (Video)

Published March 24th, 2020 - 12:00 GMT
Burak Özçivit

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit thanked Turkish doctors for performing their professional and humanitarian duties, and for working to cure those infected with Coronavirus, which broke out in Turkish territories a few days ago.

Burak posted a video on Instagram, thanking all medical workers for helping people, and wrote: "We thank the healthcare professionals in Turkey, and we send them lots of greetings from our hearts."

Burak narrated that he is committed to home quarantine with his wife, Fahriya Afgan, and their child, Karan, which means that he stopped filming his series (Othman, The Founder) despite its high viewership.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sağlık çalışanlarımıza teşekkür ediyor, canı gönülden alkışlıyoruz.İyiki varsınız.

A post shared by Burak Özçivit (@burakozcivit) on

What a Pretty Family! The FIRST Photos of Karan.. Son of Burak öZçivit and Fahriye Evcen

