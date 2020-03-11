Lebanese Cinderella?! Saudi Actor Mocked for "Shoe Moment" with Wifey Singer Layla Iskandar.. Watch

Social media pioneers circulated a now-deleted-video from a Cinderella talk show episode, presented by journalist Saleh Al-Rashed, hosting Lebanese singer Layla Iskandar, wife of Saudi actor Yaqoub Alfarhan.

In the video, Alfarhan appears after Al-Rashed asked him to put the shoe on his wife's foot, in resemblance to the Prince and Cinderella in the famous fairy tale, which he did not oppose to at all, on the contrary, he seemed to like it, reassuring his wife and the show host that he does not care about negative comments.

Iskandar appeared shy of the "Cinderella moment" at first, but then she played along after some persuasion from the host.

The audience interacted widely with the video, as some saw the behavior as natural and pleasant from Alfarhan, and indicative of his great love and respect for his wife, while others judged his behavior and described it as unmanly, stressing that there are some details between a husband and wife that should not be exhibited in front of people.

Ironically, on the show, the sought after perfect moment did not live up to the good old fairy tale narrative, as it turned out the size of the shoe was smaller than that of Iskandar's foot.