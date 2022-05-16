Lebanese Stars Stand For Their Country and Vote

Voters in Lebanon have gone to the polls in the first national election since a disastrous economic collapse and an explosion that wrecked the Beirut waterfront in 2020, amid low expectations that the leaders they hold responsible will face a serious challenge to their stranglehold on the country.

For many voters, the election was a chance to vent their anger at the hereditary ruling elite that an October 2019 uprising, the country's financial default and a cataclysmic 2020 explosion in the heart of the capital failed to remove.

Take a look at all the stars who voted for their beloved country.

Nawal Al Zoghbi

Majida El Roumi

Pascal Machalani

Darine Hadchiti

Saad Ramadan

Joumana Bou Eid

Carine Rizcallah

Stephanie Saliba

Wissam Sabbagh

Neshan Der Haroutiounian

Cyrine Abdelnour

Myriam Fares

Nadine Labaki