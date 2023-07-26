LeBron James son suffers cardiac arrest

ALBAWABA - LeBron James' son suffered cardiac arrest during his workout.

NBA star LeBron James' 18-year-old son, Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout.

Bronny was rushed to the hospital and was sent to the ICU, and a family member said: "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. The medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

The statement shared by the spokesperson went on to ask for privacy and shared that they will update the family if there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah (his wife) wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."