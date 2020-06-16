  1. Home
From Legend to Emperor! Mohamed Ramadan Announces to Film a Biography About the Late Ahmed Zaki

Published June 16th, 2020 - 09:09 GMT
Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan has announced to film a biography series about the late actor Ahmed Zaki.

Mohamed added that the series will be named "Emperor" and will be shown in Ramadan 2021.

The Egyptian actor had announced the news by sharing an eight-year-old TV interview where he impersonated Zaki.

He captioned the tweet: "8 years ago in this interview, I said I hope to embody the star of embodiment & president of the republic of acting Ahmed Zaki .. Now I announce my next series #Emperor #Ahmed_Zaki #Ramadan2021."

When Zaki's family was asked about Mohamed Ramadan's next project, Ahmed's sister "Mona" said she could not agree to a job, in which the star did not ask her for any information about Ahmed Zaki.

Mona added that she and her family have many details about Ahmed's life on a “CD” they own that carry some events of his life.

Ahmed Zaki's sister confirmed that all family members love artist Mohamed Ramadan, especially that he supported them on many occasions, but until this moment he had not contacted any of them to talk about the series.

You Made Us Cry! Mohamed Ramadan's Emotional Scene Meeting His On-Screen Daughter in "El Prince" Nails Viewers Admiration

