You Made Us Cry! Mohamed Ramadan's Emotional Scene Meeting His On-Screen Daughter in "El Prince" Nails Viewers Admiration

Scene of actor Mohamed Ramadan crying when he saw his on-screen daughter (Maryam), in the 27th episode of his series "El Prince" made viewers cry.

In the scene, Ramadan found his daughter after a desperate 5-year search, when her uncle Fathi played by Ahmed Zaher left her on the street to get rid of her, the same way he did with her mother and brother.

Ramadan performed the tragic scene brilliantly, where his expressions came as a mixture between his joy to see his daughter and his sadness that she grew up and was raised away from him by a stranger who is not from his family.