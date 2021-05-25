Leigh-Anne Pinnock is Distraught as Robbers Steal Her £40,000 Engagement Ring

The Little Mix star – who is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Andre Gray – has been left devastated after thieves allegedly broke into her £4.5 million Surrey mansion and robbed her pricey emerald and diamond-encrusted gold band.





According to The Sun newspaper, the ring was stolen from Leigh-Anne’s bedroom while she was moving house, and after the removal team finished in the other rooms, the singer was unable to find her ring in her master bedroom.



A close friend of Leigh-Anne’s said: “Leigh-Anne is distraught. It was her engagement ring that was stolen which, obviously, had huge sentimental value.



"She accidentally left it out and when she came back, it was gone. It’s hugely upsetting anyone can behave in this manner.



“Leigh-Anne and Andre are doing all they can to get to the bottom of it, and get their ring back. It’s not about the money - it’s the principle.”



It is not currently clear if the thief was known to the ‘Confetti’ hitmaker, or an opportunist intruder.



The sad news comes just a few weeks after Leigh-Anne revealed she is expecting a baby with Andre.



She posted on social media earlier this month: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. [heart and heart eye emojis] (sic)"



The 29-year-old star – whose bandmate Perrie Edwards is also pregnant with her first child – also recently praised her footballer partner as her "backbone" and admitted she finds his attitude towards race "inspiring".



She said: "Andre is like my backbone. If I didn’t have someone like that through this experience, I don’t know what I would have done. We’ve always had amazing talks about [experiencing racism], from when we’ve met. I love how pro-Black he is. It’s inspiring for me."