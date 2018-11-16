Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wished to Have Bigger Boobs

Leigh-Anne Pinnock goes topless on the beach (Image: leighannepinnock/ Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Leigh-Anne Pinnock Disable alert for Perrie Edwards Disable alert for Jesy Nelson Disable alert for Jade Thirlwall Follow >

They bare all in their latest music video, Strip, which aims to empower women and instill body confidence.

And Little Mix - formed of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - have admitted that they too have faced their own share of insecurities.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, the girls revealed it was their own battle with inhibitions that inspired them to strip off, and hope that they will inspire other women to let their inhibitions loose and embrace their bodies.

'I used to hate that I was the curvy one in the group', Jesy, 27, confessed. 'I would compare myself to the other three and say "I just want to wake up and be skinny"'.

'I used to hate that I was the curvy one in the group', Jesy, 27, confessed. 'I would compare myself to the other three and say "I just want to wake up and be skinny"'.

Leigh-Anne, 27, confessed that she's still got a way to go until she achieves full body confidence, however, admitting that she has struggled to accept her breasts.

'I always have this thing about my boobs. They’re small,' she reasoned. 'It's going on social media, seeing girls with massive, amazing boobs and I'm just like "for God’s sake."

'But then I look at myself other days and I’m like "I love my boobs" – they’re small but I get to wear things that maybe girls with big boobs can’t wear!

'Everybody’s got something but you’ve just got to work it and I’m working mine.'

Perrie, 25, has also faced her fair share of struggles, confessing that she could 'sit down for a good half hour' reeling off a a list of things she doesn't like about herself, including the scar she got from a childhood operation to expand her oesophagus.

'I don’t like my scar from my operation', she confessed. 'I get a bit embarrassed when I wear a bikini but I’m embracing it now - and I don’t like my hair, I wish it was longer and thicker!'

One of Perrie's main insecurities, however, is her freckles, and the blonde beauty hit out at trolls who had told her that she was overreacting.

'I hate loads of things about myself but I think why do I have to sit and explain my insecurities to you. It’s f***ing stupid!' she sighed.

'I was this dirty faced freckly girl – that’s what I thought I was. But freckles are stunning – scars tell a story of what you’ve been through. I think, it’s just about embracing them.

'A lot of people look at us every day so if we know we’re putting s**t' out like this to the universe for our fans to see then they’re going to feel better about themselves so it’s really important to us.

'So if people want to criticise us then go do one!'

Leigh-Anne previously admitted she had been self-conscious and felt 'invisible' as the only black member of the band.

She told ASOS magazine: 'During the first couple of years of being in the band, I did feel invisible. I remember crying to my manager regularly, I just couldn't seem to find my place and didn't know why.

'I didn't feel like I had as many fans as the other girls. It was a strange feeling. I never thought that it was because I was the darkest member of the band. I felt overlooked. So I did everything to make myself more noticed, convinced I wasn't good enough.'

Elaborating on her comments, she told MailOnline: 'At the beginning I didn’t even think about any of this stuff. But as I’ve got older and seen more of this structural racism, I get it so much more now.

'I was so happy that I spoke about it and I got it out. It’s something that I’ve felt but never wanted to say because it made me feel on edge and a bit uneasy.

'It's something that has to be spoken about. It’s such a scary thing. I love that people are out there talking about it. I’m hoping that more women in the industry will talk about it.'

The girls recently shared a teaser from the music video of new track, Strip, which saw the girls pose nude whilst covered in body paint portraying a slew of negative words they have been called in the past.

Leigh-Anne has 'can't sing' scrawled across her leg, while Jesy has 'fat' written onto her arm. Perrie sports the words 'ugly' and 'weak', while Jade strikes a chord with the terms 'slutty', 'not good enough' and 'stretch marks'.

The idea behind the striking image - taken from the upcoming video to their new single Strip - was to pare back the girlband's usual look and highlight their beautiful features which they once previously considered to be flaws.

Little Mix are inviting real women to do the same and to join them in celebrating their imperfections. The girls co-directed the video themselves with the help of renowned director and photographer Rankin.

It features a slew of familiar faces including model Felicity Hayward, Breast Cancer charity Coppafeel's Kristin Hallenga, natural hair advocate Nia The Light, journalist and mental health ambassador Bryony Gordon and trans model and role model Maxim Magnus - as well as the girlband's friends and family.

Little Mix are set to release their fifth studio album, titled LM5, on Friday 16 November.