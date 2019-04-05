Lena Headey Heartbroken for Missing Game of Thrones Premiere

Actress Lena Headey attends a "Game Of Thrones" promotional event. (AFP/ File)

Lena Headey was "heartbroken" to miss the 'Game of Thrones' season eight premiere.

The 45-year-old actress - who portrays Queen Cersei Lannister in the HBO fantasy drama series - was "gutted" and disappointed not to be able to fly to New York for the red carpet event on Wednesday (03.04.19) because she was unwell.

She shared a close-up selfie on Instagram and wrote: "Gutted. Heartbroken and f**ked off, still doesn't cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight.

"I f**king hate being sick and the timing of this is a sh*t bag.(sic)"

But the British star - who has son Wylie, nine, with ex-husband Peter Loughran and daughter Teddy, two with spouse Dan Cadan - went on to urge her castmates and crew on the show to "create mayhem" at the premiere.

She added: "But .. S8 is the t*ts and so are all my cast mates and crew mates and creators... so RIDE FORTH INTO THE NIGHT AND CREATE MAYHEM ... Love you beauties [star and heart emojis] (sic)"

In response, Lena was sent a message from her co-star and on-screen rival Emilia Clarke.

Emilia commented: "WE LOVE AND MISS YOU MAMMA [heart emojis] you're here in spirit!!!!!! [fire emojis] (sic)"

Lena previously admitted she had had "many fantasies" about how her alter ego could be killed off on the show.

She said: "I think I had many fantasies about how Cersei would -- if she were to -- die. But I think it was, every year, anyone's lying if they say they didn't kind of rush to the end of each script and go, 'Oh, PHEW!' "

And the actress confessed she's occasionally "drunkenly" let slip spoilers for the series.

She said: "I think I've drunkenly done it to someone and then the next day, hunted them down and made them sign in blood not to say anything."