Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Published August 22nd, 2019 - 08:39 GMT
They announced their separation on Aug. 10.
Liam Hemsworth is seeking a divorce from Miley Cyrus after seven months of marriage.

The 29-year-old Australian actor filed for the dissolution of his marriage to the 26-year-old American pop star in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.


Hemsworth, whose attorney Laura Wasser has been involved in many major stars' divorces, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The two were an on-again, off-again couple for more than a decade before marrying in December.

They announced their separation on Aug. 10.

They have no children but said in the statement announcing their separation that they will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

