Liam Payne Says His Ex Cheryl is 'She is Fantastic Mum, I can't Complain'

Liam Payne says his ex Cheryl is a "fantastic mum".

The 26-year-old singer has heaped praise on his former girlfriend and mother of his child, two-year-old Bear Payne, and admitted the "absolutely awesome" star "doesn't get on to [him]" when he is away working on his music career.





He said: "She is a fantastic mum, I can't complain, she's absolutely awesome.

"She doesn't get on to me when I'm out working, doing different things, she understands, we do the very same job so it's not that different for us but yeah, she's awesome.

"He comes over to my house every so often and we just hang out."

Liam admits he "puts pressure" on himself as a dad at times, but he loves spending time with his son, and cannot believe the toddler already knows what sushi is.

The 'Story of My Life' hitmaker said: "He is literally the most easy-going child. I think you put pressure on yourself as a dad sometimes, especially it's hard to connect with a two year old, they will laugh at anything.

"He had a real rap phase where he was buzzing off listening to [rap]... When we put rap music on, he'd be up [dancing].

"He has learnt how to say 'sushi' which really bothered me. He came in the house and I was eating sushi and he sat on my lap, looked at the table of sushi, took out his dummy and went 'Mmm, sushis.' I didn't know what sushi was until I was 22."

But Liam predicts the "hardest part" of parenting could be ensuring Bear knows that not every child will have such a privileged upbringing as his.

Speaking on Saturday's (26.10.19) 'The Jonathan Ross Show', he added: "Trying to teach your child the value that not every kid gets this sort of thing is going to be the hardest part.

"He lives a very lovely life, he is very loved and cared for and it's just important to teach him these things aren't everything."

Liam will appear on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on Saturday at 10.10pm on ITV.