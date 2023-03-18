  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 18th, 2023 - 10:09 GMT
Liam Payne undergoes facial plastic surgery
ALBAWABA - Did Liam Payne undergo plastic surgery? during his latest appearance, it looks like he did. 

Former One Direction star, Liam Payne attended his ex-bandmate Louis Tomlinson new movie premier for support, and his latest look surprised many.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

Payne shocked his fans as his jaw appeared heavily chiseled, as this procedure has become a trend among celebrities to make their face look more "angular."

Fans flooded Twitter with questions regarding the facial changes, and questioned if the singer has underwent "buccal fat removal" surgery. 

One user shared: "can’t believe Liam Payne got buccal fat removal."

While another penned: "girl did Liam Payne get his buccal fat removed???" 

