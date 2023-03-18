Liam Payne undergoes facial plastic surgery

ALBAWABA - Did Liam Payne undergo plastic surgery? during his latest appearance, it looks like he did.

Former One Direction star, Liam Payne attended his ex-bandmate Louis Tomlinson new movie premier for support, and his latest look surprised many.

Payne shocked his fans as his jaw appeared heavily chiseled, as this procedure has become a trend among celebrities to make their face look more "angular."

can’t believe liam payne got buccal fat removal pic.twitter.com/BuYyezfAET — gigi (@luvrcinema) January 7, 2023

Fans flooded Twitter with questions regarding the facial changes, and questioned if the singer has underwent "buccal fat removal" surgery.

One user shared: "can’t believe Liam Payne got buccal fat removal."

While another penned: "girl did Liam Payne get his buccal fat removed???"