Lil Tay is still ALIVE!

ALBAWABA - Lil Tay death was announced two days ago through her Instagram account, however, the young rapper is still alive and says that her social media was hacked.

American-born Canadian internet personality and child rapper Tay Tian, professionally known as Lil Tay has broken her silence after her death news was trending all over the world.

The child rapper's family has given an exclusive statement to TMZ to debunk the death rumors that was spread after her Instagram account was compromised.

The statement reads:

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.

My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope."

According to TMZ, it is still unclear why it took the rapper and her family 24 hours to deny the phony death statement.

Now-deleted post announcing Lil Tay's death

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."