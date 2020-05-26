Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse End Their Romance Again

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

'Riverdale' Stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split after nearly three years of romance.

The duo have been quarantining separately during the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn't the first time the couple has sparked split speculation, as rumors first began last summer, claiming the couple have been in an on and off relationship.

But the 23-year old actress stepped up to the rumors when she tweeted "Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my a**"

In April, Sprouse reacted to speculation that he cheated with model Kaia Gerber. He said: “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

Sprouse and Reinhart's romance first spread in July 2017. however, they didn't make their first red carpet appearance together until the 2018 Met Gala.

In a live Instagram video, 'Riverdale' costar Skeet Ulrich confirmed the split when asked by a fan if he though Lili and Cole are a cute couple, he replied “I think they were a very cute couple." Emphasis on "were."

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple 😭😭😭

I honestly dont know what to think. They look high lol. pic.twitter.com/UTXzbdKTO6 — S (@juggybettybabe) May 17, 2020

As of now, neither Lili nor Cole have reacted to recent reports of their split.