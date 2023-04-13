  1. Home
  Lili Reinhart kisses Cole Sprouse lookalike

Lili Reinhart kisses Cole Sprouse lookalike

Published April 13th, 2023
Lili Reinhart kisses Cole Sprouse lookalike
Reinhart was seen kissing TikToker Jack Martin

ALBAWABA - Riverdale star Lili Reinhart spotted making out with a Cole Sprouse lookalike. 

American actress Lili Reinhart was seen kissing TikToker Jack Martin who recently made fun of her ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse. 

The pair were spotted on April 11 at Los Angeles International Airport, where Reinhart had her hands on Martin's face as they shared a kiss goodbye before the actress went inside the airport.

Many fans could see the resemblance between Martin and Reinhart's ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse, and social media is asking if the TikToker is just a replacement or a rebound. 

The rumored romance comes almost a month after Sprouse appeared on Call Her Daddy podcast, and opened up about his breakup with the Riverdale actress, saying that they did "quite a bit of damage to each other." 

During the podcast, Sprouse was smoking indoors and received a lot of backlash from the audience. 

After Sprouse's appearance on Call Her Daddy, Martin appeared in a Barstool Sports podcast and parodied Sprouse in an attempt to make fun of him as he put a bunch of unlit cigarettes in his mouth, and one behind his ear. 

And in that episode, Sprouse was referred to as "pompous a**."

 

 

Tags:Lili ReinhartJack MartinCole Sprouse

