Lili Reinhart kisses Cole Sprouse lookalike

ALBAWABA - Riverdale star Lili Reinhart spotted making out with a Cole Sprouse lookalike.

American actress Lili Reinhart was seen kissing TikToker Jack Martin who recently made fun of her ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin???? I’M UPPPP pic.twitter.com/CySwVUh93Q — Sarah (@barchieshome) April 11, 2023

The pair were spotted on April 11 at Los Angeles International Airport, where Reinhart had her hands on Martin's face as they shared a kiss goodbye before the actress went inside the airport.

Many fans could see the resemblance between Martin and Reinhart's ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse, and social media is asking if the TikToker is just a replacement or a rebound.

The rumored romance comes almost a month after Sprouse appeared on Call Her Daddy podcast, and opened up about his breakup with the Riverdale actress, saying that they did "quite a bit of damage to each other."

During the podcast, Sprouse was smoking indoors and received a lot of backlash from the audience.

After Sprouse's appearance on Call Her Daddy, Martin appeared in a Barstool Sports podcast and parodied Sprouse in an attempt to make fun of him as he put a bunch of unlit cigarettes in his mouth, and one behind his ear.

And in that episode, Sprouse was referred to as "pompous a**."