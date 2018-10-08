Lili Reinhart Says Riverdale 3 is Going to be terrifying

Riverdale returns to the CW on October 10 (Source: thecwriverdale / Instagram)

Riverdale returns on Wednesday and according to one of the biggest star's on the CW drama, it's going be terrifying.

During a live interview with SYFY WIRE's Fangirls at New York ComicCon on Sunday, Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Luke Perry and Madchen Amick teased some details about the upcoming season.

Fans might need some protection from their favorite serpent because the actress who stars as Betty Cooper promised that season three is no joke.

'It's definitely the scariest season so far,' the 22-year-old Reinhart said.

'I would say that it's legit scary. It's creepy and will give you nightmares,' she told fans.

Madchen Amick, who play's Reinhart's mom in the show, concurred with her on-screen daughter.

The actress, who plays Alice Copper, said that season three has some 'really really scary imagery.'

'You're going to have stuff that's stuck in your head when you go to sleep at night,' she warned.

Hard to believe that after season one's murder mystery and season two's serial killer that the show could up the ante.

At a recent panel, THR reports that show creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the new season will feature a 'Gargoyle King who’s sort of tormenting Riverdale, especially the kids.'

It won't be all torment this season however, Aguirre-Sacasa told SYFY that the producers are talking about doing another musical episode after the success of the first one.

At the end of season two, Veronica and Archie were still a steadfast couple, Betty and Jughead were totally back together and Cheryl Blossom was the newest member of the Serpents.

Dressed in a cobalt blue jacket over a white T-shirt with his iconic Archie red hair, KJ Apa, 21, confirmed that fans will definitely get to see his character's new Southside Serpents' tattoo that was teased in the season three trailer.

He didn't elaborate as to weather Archie has seriously joined the gang, however Madchen and Luke Perry, 50, who plays Archie's dad, confirmed that fans will get to see a few other serpent tats in season three as well.

'Falice,' the 'shipped name for the characters FP Jones and Alice Cooper, will be getting together again next season.

When the interviewer asked if Falice was making a comeback, the cast answered emphatically in the affirmative.

'Oh yeah,' Madchen promised. 'The serpents intertwine - we get some good Falice action.'

FP Jones is played by 48-year-old Scream actor Skleet Ulrich.

The Jones family is set to welcome home two characters that have only been referenced during the first two seasons.

It was reported this weekend that Jughead Jones, played by Cole Sprouse, will finally share a screen with his little sister Jellybean and mom.

Newcomer Trinity Linkins will play the role of Jellybean and 90s icon Gina Gershon will take on the role of their mom.

Riverdale returns to the CW on October 10.