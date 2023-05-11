  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Lily Collin's engagement ring gets stolen

Lily Collins' engagement ring gets stolen

Published May 11th, 2023 - 09:49 GMT
Lily Collin's engagement ring gets stolen
The investigation remains ongoing.

ALBAWABA - Lily Collins' engagement and wedding rings got stolen from a hotel spa in West Hollywood.

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins is currently in the midst of worry after her wedding and engagement rings got stolen from a West Hollywood hotel on May 6.

Police are investigating the theft and confirm that the officers responded to a burglary call at Edition Hotel located on Sunset Boulevard and that the call stated that a female celebrity's belongings were stolen from a secure locker.

According to PEOPLE, Collings was staying at a hotel when she went to the spa, and locked her belongings in a secure locker, when she returned, her rings alongside other things were gone. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Police confirm that there is no sign of forced entry and that they are reviewing the footage in search of leads, a report of the theft states that the items that were stolen cost over $10,000.

However, other sources claim that the engagement ring itself costs around $82,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Collins got married to Charlie McDowell, an American film director, and writer, in September 2021.

Tags:Lily Collins

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...