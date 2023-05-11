Lily Collins' engagement ring gets stolen

ALBAWABA - Lily Collins' engagement and wedding rings got stolen from a hotel spa in West Hollywood.

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins is currently in the midst of worry after her wedding and engagement rings got stolen from a West Hollywood hotel on May 6.

Police are investigating the theft and confirm that the officers responded to a burglary call at Edition Hotel located on Sunset Boulevard and that the call stated that a female celebrity's belongings were stolen from a secure locker.

According to PEOPLE, Collings was staying at a hotel when she went to the spa, and locked her belongings in a secure locker, when she returned, her rings alongside other things were gone.

Police confirm that there is no sign of forced entry and that they are reviewing the footage in search of leads, a report of the theft states that the items that were stolen cost over $10,000.

However, other sources claim that the engagement ring itself costs around $82,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Collins got married to Charlie McDowell, an American film director, and writer, in September 2021.