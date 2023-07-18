  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Lindsay Lohan welcomes son Luai with Badr Shammas

Lindsay Lohan welcomes son Luai with Badr Shammas

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 18th, 2023 - 06:44 GMT
Lohan and Shammas welcomed their baby boy in Dubai
Lohan and Shammas welcomed their baby boy in Dubai

ALBAWABA - Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby boy with husband Badr Shammas.

Also ReadLindsay Lohan celebrates anniversary with Arab husbandLindsay Lohan celebrates anniversary with Arab husband

Actress Lindsay Lohan and her Kuwaiti-born husband, Badr Shammas welcome baby boy, Luai. 

A spokesperson for Lohan shared that the pair named their baby Luai, which is an Arab name that means "shield" or "protector."

Lohan and Shammas welcomed their baby boy in Dubai on Monday, where they both are residing. 

The Mean Girls star announced she was expecting in March as she posted a picture of a baby onesie that reads: "coming soon.." and captioned: "We are blessed and excited!"

Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to businessman Bader Shammas in November of last year in a series of Instagram photos and wrote: ''My love. My life. My family. My future.". Lohan's post contains four photos that show her and her fiancé, including a look at Lohan's sparkling engagement ring.

 

Tags:Badr shammasLindsay Lohan

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now