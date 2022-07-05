Who is Lindsay Lohan's Kuwaiti Husband?

Lindsay Lohan surprised her fans with her latest love life update.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture alongside her Emirate beau Badr Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan captioned: 'I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.''

She added: 'I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.'



Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to businessman Bader Shammas in November of last year in a series of Instagram photos, and wrote: ''My love. My life. My family. My future.". Lohan's post contains four photos that show her and her fiancé, including a look at Lohan's sparkling engagement ring.

About 4 months after he proposed, Lindsay Lohan posted a picture on her Instagram account, celebrating her engagement to Badr.

The engagement celebrations took place in Kuwait, where the Mean Girls star stood behind a two-tiered cake with a replica of her wedding ring, the cake read: ''He asked, she said yes''

She captioned the post: ''my forever''

Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, told HollywoodLife at the time that he was excited about the couple, and said, "Based on what Lindsay has released so far, all I will say is that I am very happy for her and Bader, and proud of everything she does in life. God bless them both."



Badr Shammas is of Kuwaiti origin and holds Lebanese citizenship.