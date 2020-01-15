  1. Home
  3. Lionel Richie at Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival

Published January 15th, 2020 - 07:15 GMT
Lionel Richie at Dubai Jazz Festival
Music fans of all ages should mark their calendars for 27 February when singer, songwriter, record producer and all-round music legend Lionel Richie performs at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival. With a career that spans five decades, Richie is best known for a string of 80s chart-topping ballads such as Hello , Dancing on the Ceiling and Say You, Say Me .

Richie’s celebrated career has earned him four Grammy awards, a Golden Globe, an Academy Award and an RIAA Diamond Album award. He’ll be supported on the night by Spyro Gyra, a multitalented jazz band that has been on the circuit since the 1970’s, fusing jazz with R&B, funk and pop.

Date 27 February 2020
Venue Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
Ticket price AED350-3000
Admission 6pm
Website http://www.dubaijazzfest.com/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

