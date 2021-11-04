'Lisa, She's Gay' Harry Styles Helps Fan Come out to Her Mom

Harry Styles helped a nervous fan come out as gay to their mother.

The fan whose name is McKinley McConnell was holding a sign that read '''My mom is in section 201. Help me come out??'.

McConnell took to twitter to share the emotional video.

"What would you like to tell your mother?" Styles asks in the video.

Styles turns the microphone toward McConnell who sounds nervous to deliver the message herself.

"I can do it if you'd like? You'd prefer if I did it," he said.

"There's a lot of people," she said.

Styles laughs and said, "Did you not know? Did you think this through?"

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you.

After a few moments of back and forth it's decided that Styles will deliver the message to her mother.

"Oh my god, I can't stop smiling," a voice is heard in the video as Styles runs to the other side of the stage to face the section where McConnell's mother is sitting.

"Lisa! She's gay!" Styles said as the camera pans to McConnell's mother in the audience. She puts her hands over her mouth then blows a kiss toward the camera as the crowd cheers.

“Now, I don’t want to ruin the moment, but wouldn’t it be nice if you were a little bit closer together?” he joked

Following the concert, the fan tweeted a picture of her mother holding a Harry Styles T-shirt.

everyone meet LISA!!! she is overjoyed & also wanted everyone to know she had the best time & couldn't stop dancing tonight!!! she wanted me to show y'all she got her merch

"Everyone meet LISA!!! She is overjoyed & also wanted everyone to know she had the best time & couldn’t stop dancing tonight!!!'' she wrote.