The Little Mermaid’s Movie Posters are here

ALBAWABA - Disney has released the posters for the live-action The Little Mermaid.

The new movie will star Halle Baile as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26.

