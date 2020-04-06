Live From Dubai #StayHome

Make the most of your time by enjoying performances, workshops and demonstrations by Dubai's greatest talents – all from the comfort of your home. While we stay inside and protect ourselves and others, the city carries on with much to do and experience thanks to Live From Dubai.



Visit Dubai Calendar's Instagram page @dubai_calendar , to see a schedule of all the virtual events lined up. Stay active with the help of local fitness trainers and up your kitchen game thanks to digital cooking sessions with local chefs. Art classes for the creative minds, edutainment fun for the little ones and live music including DJ performances – there's something to keep everyone entertained while they #StayHome.

Date 01 April - 30 April 2020 Category Live Entertainment , Sports , Arts , Lifestyle , Experiences Ticket price Free Website https://www.instagram.com/dubai_calendar/?hl=en