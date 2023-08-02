Lizzo faces lawsuit: "She made us eat bananas out of sex workers’ vaginas"

ALBAWABA - Lizzo gets sued for alleged sexual harassment.

Not one, not two, but three of Lizzo's backup dancers accuse the About Damn Time singer Lizzo of sexual harassment, and of creating a hostile work environment through sexual, racial, and religious harassment in several incidents between 2021 and 2023.

The complaints filed by plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claim that Lizzo criticized Davis' recent weight gain and then fired the dancer.

The lawsuit accuses the singer of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, and assault, and states that in Amsterdam at a sex club, Lizzo "began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas."

Specific claims made against Lizzo and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley in a lawsuit filed by her ex-dancers:



Lizzo:



• Accused of overworking dancers and making the group re-audition in an “excruciating” 12-hour rehearsal. Those she was “dissatisfied with” would be fired… pic.twitter.com/PxH6jgGhMh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2023

The dancers claim that they were "forced to endure sexually denigrating behavior and being pressured into participating in disturbing sex shows."

The lawsuit says: "She needed to explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job."

Lizzo was also accused of posting about one of the dancer's virginity and taking it to social media.

She was also sued for not paying her dancers fairly and claimed they were offered only 25 percent of their weekly compensatory pay during their time not performing on the tour, while other performers received 50 percent.

Additionally, The lawsuit states that the singer who is an advocate for body positivity and self-love allegedly made fun of dancers who had premarital sex while simulating oral sex and discussing one performer's virginity.

It is worth mentioning that filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison says she dropped out as director of the singer's documentary in 2019 after facing mistreatment from her, she shared: "I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is."