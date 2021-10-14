Lizzo Breaks The Internet as She Attends Cardi B's Birthday in FULL See-Through Gown

The singer stepped out to celebrate Cardi B's 29th birthday on Monday night wearing a completely sheer Matthew Reisman Collection dress made entirely of iridescent crystals.

Stylist Jason Rembert paired the dress with just matching underwear and tiny pasties.

Lizzo completed her eye-catching look with soft pink nails, a side ponytail, and butterfly clasps to accessorize.

Cardi B's birthday party had a 'dancehall' theme, Cardi tweeted out the outfit requirements for her big birthday bash. "Yes, it's true! The dress code is dancehall! Bring out ya best Caribbean and Dancehall looks!"

"See y’all Dancehall Queens tomorrow. old school dancehall & new school just come ready to skin out !!!!!"