Lola Bunny in 'Space Jam' to be Played by Zendaya

Malcolm & Marie and Euphoria star Zendaya is lending her voice to the animated character of Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

"Welcome to the Jam, @Zendaya," the film's Twitter feed said Saturday.

The post included a GIF of Lola winking and a link to a media report about the casting.

Warner Bros. also this weekend released a 3-minute trailer for the upcoming live-action and cartoon movie, which is a sequel to 1996's Space Jam.

Popular voice actress Kath Soucie played Lola in the original film.

Co-starring Don Cheadle , Sonequa-Martin-Green and Cedric Joe, the new basketball-themed adventure will be released in movie theaters and available for streaming on HBO Max on July 16.

Zendaya, 24, is also known for her roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shake It Up.