Lolita Live at Burj Al Arab

Artist extraordinaire Lolita Milyavskaya, known by her stage name Lolita, will be performing at the Burj Al Arab on 7 January. Get your tickets now to attend this extravagant affair that features music and dinner before the main show.



The singer, actress and film director, who was half of the musical duo Akademiya, embarked on a successful solo career in 2000, releasing eight studio albums since. Listen to her old and new hits live following a reception starring Morozov’s Quartet. Guests can also indulge in a delicious dinner by the hotel's talented culinary team before the concert.

Date 07 January 2020 Category Live Entertainment Venue Burj Al Arab Telephone +971 50 768 6418 Ticket price From AED350 Admission 8pm Website https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/78185/lolita-v-dubae-lolita-in-dubai