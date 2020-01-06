  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Lolita Live at Burj Al Arab

Lolita Live at Burj Al Arab

Published January 6th, 2020 - 08:14 GMT
Lolita Live at Burj Al Arab
Lolita Live at Burj Al Arab

Artist extraordinaire Lolita Milyavskaya, known by her stage name Lolita, will be performing at the Burj Al Arab on 7 January. Get your tickets now to attend this extravagant affair that features music and dinner before the main show.

The singer, actress and film director, who was half of the musical duo Akademiya, embarked on a successful solo career in 2000, releasing eight studio albums since. Listen to her old and new hits live following a reception starring Morozov’s Quartet. Guests can also indulge in a delicious dinner by the hotel's talented culinary team before the concert.

Date 07 January 2020
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Burj Al Arab
Telephone +971 50 768 6418
Ticket price From AED350
Admission 8pm
 
Website https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/78185/lolita-v-dubae-lolita-in-dubai

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...