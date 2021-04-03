Lottie Moss Wants to Sell X-Rated Snaps on the Adult Content Site

She has been flaunting her curves on social media after recently announcing her decision to sell X-rated snaps on the adult content site, Glow.

And Lottie Moss turned up the heat once more on Friday as she showcased her pert assets in skimpy floral swimwear from With Jéan.

The glamour model, 23, delivered a sultry pose as she captured her sensational physique to her Instagram Story- a day after claiming she is engaged to her BFF Sahara Ray.

Her patterned bikini bottoms playfully tied at the waist, accentuating her hourglass frame.

Lottie's blonde tresses tumbled down in a natural wave and she rocked natural make-up.

The younger sister of Kate Moss captured the stunning mirror selfie alongside Sahara.

'My bestie,' she wrote on the social media clip before capturing another video of her stunning visage.

Lottie concealed her incredible curves as she ventured out on a late-night cigarette run in West Hollywood on Friday.

She looked like the ultimate rock chick in a black shearling coat, cargo trousers and chunky boots.

The Glow model was seen clutching a chic faux snakeskin bag, a water bottle and pack of smokes as she exited the local store on her own.

A day later, Lottie teased a glimpse of her bust once more as she rocked a cobalt blue mini dress complete with a halterneck and cut-out section.

The post comes after Lottie claimed she's engaged to Sahara, 28, as she shared snaps of the pair jewellery shopping and passionately kissing on Thursday night.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model posted a shot which showed her window shopping in Beverly Hills with her BFF: 'We've been waiting to tell u guys but me and Sahara are engaged.'

She followed up the post with an upload showing herself kissing her close friend on the lips, alongside the words: 'I said yes' – but as she made the claims in the final hours of April 1st, questions have been raised as to whether it's not just a late prank.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Lottie for comment.

Lottie is often seen spending time with Sahara, and the pair regularly pose together for racy photoshoots, the majority of which is seen adult platform Glow – much to the reported chagrin of her family.

And earlier on Thursday evening, Lottie defiantly marched forth with her penchant for sharing racy posts, when she uploaded footage of herself posing in a corset.

In the black-and-white self-shot footage, she was seen writhing around while running her fingers through her wavy flaxen locks.

'Chat with me I'm bored... Pay attention to me,' she captioned the brief clip, which featured a link to her page on adult platform Glow.

Lottie's posts come after it was claimed that Storm Management appears to be fighting a desperate campaign to stop her from ruining her career.

Blonde beauty Lottie has, who rose to prominence as a starlet with promise of a successful fashion career, now sells raunchy photos of herself on a website called Glow, where erotic photos of influencers sell for as little as £3.

And now, sources say, Storm is working frantically to protect Lottie and 'save her from herself' – though some family members fear she could have already sabotaged her future.

A source told The Mail On Sunday's Charlotte Griffiths: 'These photos and the path she's on will affect her future as a model, but also as a woman. What if one day she wants a normal job?

'Storm can't let Lottie become another victim of this crazy influencer-meets-celebrity, image-obsessed culture. Her mental health needs to be protected.'

Another source close to the agency said: 'Storm feels very protective of the lovely Lottie. They are hoping this phase will pass.'

In years gone by, an agency like Storm, which takes pride in its high-end reputation, would not have kept Lottie on the books after she started selling photos on Glow.

But thankfully, these are more responsible times and agencies no longer throw their clients to the wolves the moment they are 'over'.

The source added: 'Lottie is still pretty and is far from finished, but she needs to stop messing with her appearance and underselling herself.

'Not so long ago she... was modelling for Chanel and appearing in Vogue. She showed a lot of promise and now she has lost her way.'