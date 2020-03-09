Loujain Adada Reveals New Details About Her Health After Testing Positive for Coronavirus.. Watch the Video

Loujain Adada, Lebanese supermodel and widow of the late Saudi billionaire Walid Al-Juffali, revealed new details related to her infection with Coronavirus, explaining that she was transferred to a quarantine in Beirut for treatment, after symptoms of the virus appeared on her during her return from London.

Loujain said in video she shared with her followers: "I want you to know that, thank God, today I feel so much better, and I feel that I'm recovering very quickly, which is very good, thank God."

"For everyone who has been asking me about the symptoms, the symptoms, I think, are different for each person, I had very high fever and a lot of pain in my body and my head. This is why I had to take an ambulance and go to the hospital."

"For everyone who has been asking me about my kids, my kids are okay, thank God. I want to say thank you to all the people, who sent me beautiful words, for all their support and concern."