Loujain Adada Reveals New Details About Her Health After Testing Positive for Coronavirus.. Watch the Video

Loujain Adada, Lebanese supermodel and widow of the late Saudi billionaire Walid Al-Juffali, revealed new details related to her infection with Coronavirus, explaining that she was transferred to a quarantine in Beirut for treatment, after symptoms of the virus appeared on her during her return from London.
Loujain said in video she shared with her followers: "I want you to know that, thank God, today I feel so much better, and I feel that I'm recovering very quickly, which is very good, thank God."
"For everyone who has been asking me about the symptoms, the symptoms, I think, are different for each person, I had very high fever and a lot of pain in my body and my head. This is why I had to take an ambulance and go to the hospital."
"For everyone who has been asking me about my kids, my kids are okay, thank God. I want to say thank you to all the people, who sent me beautiful words, for all their support and concern."
عارضة الأزياء اللبنانيه لجين عضاضة تطل بفيديو لتتحدث عن حالتها بعد اصابتها بكورونا بعد عودتها من لندن 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/dK1A644Gyf— جود🤷♀️🌸👒💅🏻💞🇱🇧 (@judy1300131) March 7, 2020
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)