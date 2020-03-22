Loujain Adada, Widow of Late Saudi Billionaire Walid Al-Juffali, Laying in Bed 19 Days After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Loujain Adada, Lebanese model and widow of Saudi billionaire Walid Al-Juffali, had tested positive for Coronavirus 19 days ago.

Loujain shared a video via Instagram Stories at the time, reassuring her fans about her health and her children's.

Three days ago, the Lebanese beauty shared a selfie with her kids laying in bed at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, and told her 51.6k followers:

"After 16 days in quarantine fighting Covid 19 Virus 🦠 thank God I am fine and much better, kids are safe and we are together to overcome this very difficult time🙏 Stay safe my dear friends. Sending you positive vibes and much love. Thank you to everyone who took good care of us at the hospital and for all your support @rafikhariri_university 🙏❤️ 🇱🇧 ❤️ looking forward to going back home."