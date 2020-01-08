Lourdes Leon: Madonna's Girl, 23, Displays Her Perfect Bikini Body on Beach Break (Pictures)

She rang in the new year with a family trip to the Maldives, alongside her mother Madonna and four of her five siblings.

But Lourdes Leon also fitted in some quality time with a mystery man during the idyllic beach getaway.

Pictures show the smiling pair relaxing on the white sands, with occasional model Lourdes's toned beach body in display in a yellow bikini top and floral bottoms.

The man took a swim in the azure waters, while Lourdes, Lola to her pals, chatted to him from the shore, before the two walked hand in hand back to their sun loungers.

Lourdes previously dated Jonathan Puglia, but the two are thought to have broken up this summer.

For her beach day Lourdes was taking a break from a family trip - organised by her superstar singer mother. Lourdes' father is Madonna's former fitness trainer Carlos Leon, who later transitioned his career to acting.

Madonna has shared plenty of pictures of the trip to her social media, with her toyboy Ahlamalik Williams, 25, completing the party.

The group welcomed the new year at luxury resort Vakkaru Maldives, and also made liberal use of 236ft superyacht Serenity, with Madonna, 61, sharing video footage to Instagram captioned: 'One love. Never forget this Holiday with my Family!'

Enthusing there's 'nothing more healing than a holiday with la familia', the pop icon has shared photos of her eldest child Lourdes and also her seven-year-old twin daughters taking selfies on a mobile phone.









