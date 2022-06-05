Love is Gone! Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Split

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have ended their relationship, People reported on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Creed star and the 25-year-old model reportedly broke up after having dated for around one and a half years.

A source close to the exes told the publication that they were 'completely heartbroken' about the split and they 'still love' each other.

'Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,' the insider added.

'He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.'

'They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.'

Neither Michael nor Lori have publicly commented on their split.

The former couple made their red carpet debut when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 27.

Michael was noticeably absent from the influencer's side when she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 2.

However, the Black Panther actor shared photos of her red carpet appearance on his Instagram Stories. He gushed over one aerial image, writing, 'Probably my fav pic. The composition says so much.

'Birds eye view of a moment you've dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn't disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you.'

The niece of Steve Harvey once again went solo when she attended a screening of the French zombie comedy Final Cut (Coupez!) at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17

Per People, rumors of trouble between the pair have swirled in the weeks following Lori's return from France. The two went Instagram-official with their romance in January 2021 and celebrated their one-year anniversary last November.

Michael shared a sweet tribute to his then-girlfriend, posting several snaps of himself and the runway star to Instagram and writing, 'It been a year crazy!!!'. In December 2021, the Emmy Award nominee made rare remarks about his relationship with Lori in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He told the outlet that he was able to take on more challenging roles due to finding love with the SKN by LH founder.

'There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn't have enough life experience to play. I was like, 'What can I pull from?' ' Michael said. 'But I finally found what love was.'

The California native explained that dating Lori gave him the confidence to face public scrutiny of their relationship.

'When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through,' he said. 'It takes a special person to deal with that.'

He said that 'the situation for me was real enough' to showcase to the world.

'There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy,' Michael told THR. 'I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal.'

The Wire alum concluded, 'Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me.'

He added, 'Yeah. I'm happy.'

Last September, Lori discussed her relationship with Michael during an appearance on The Real.

'We just really balance each other,' she said. 'I really do believe in the statement when they say, "When you know you know." And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.'

The former equestrian described the actor as 'so sweet, very attentive. She added, 'He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort.'

The Memphis native said that Michael is 'really good at all the big things.'

'Valentine's Day, birthdays, all that, but it's the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special, like he just listens to me when I talk,' she explained.

'Even the other day, I just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer's market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, "What are you doing, I'm going to come pick you up'" and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer's market and we had the best day. So, it's things like that.'

On Michael's birthday in February, Lori declared that the two were '4Lifers' in a PDA-filled Instagram Story, adding emojis of a white heart and crossed fingers.

She shared sweet snaps of the pair to her main Instagram page, writing in the caption, 'Happy birthday to my big baby! Can't wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love.' In January, the beauty told POPSUGAR that within the next five years she hopes to be 'married with a baby.'

Prior to dating Michael, Lori had an on and off relationship with rapper Future from 2019 until the summer of 2020.

She also reportedly dated 52-year-old Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2019. Michael has previously been linked to model Cindy Bruna and singer Snoh Aalegra.