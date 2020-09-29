'Love Your Home Country'! Ragheb Alama Leaves a Touching Tribute To His Children Who Immigrated From Lebanon

Lebanese songster Ragheb Alama sent an emotional message to his sons, Khaled and Louai, after they decided to emigrate from Lebanon following Beirut Port blasts that destroyed their house on August 4.

Ragheb tweeted a family picture along with his wife Jihan Alama and their two children Khaled and Louai.

He wrote: "My love for you cannot be surpassed by anything in the world, as is my love for the country."

"I've never liked the idea of you thinking to leave Lebanon, and I'm sure even if circumstances pushed you away from our beloved home country, you will come back and rebuild it when time of injustice ends."

Ragheb comcluded his message saying: "Love your country as I loved you. Establish your life keep your homeland within your heart. Your love is above the limits #RaghebAlama."