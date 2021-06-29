Luke Perry's Son Jack Confirms His Romance With Anna Jay

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star - who is the son of late actor Luke Perry - shared a photo of himself and his fellow wrestler on Monday (06.28.21) showing them kissing after weeks of speculation.



Perry, 24, didn't caption the picture - which appeared to be taken outside the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida - on social media but he tagged Jay, 22, who also shared the snap on Instagram.



The photo looks to have been taken after his AEW World Championship match against Kenny Omega on Saturday night's (06.26.21) episode of 'Dynamite'.



As Jungle Boy, Perry failed to take the title during the clash, while the bout itself has been well-received by fans.

He has been wrestling since 2015, and in May 2019 - two months after dad Luke's tragic death after suffering a stroke - he wrestled his father's longtime friend David Arquette in a tribute match.



Speaking last year, the 'Scream' actor said: "I asked Luke what it was like watching [Jungle Boy], ‘Is it exciting’? ‘No, it’s terrifying. He’s my son.”



“Jack has got such a great head on his shoulders. He’s such a smart kind, incredible wrestler, he gets it. I’m there for him, his biggest fan.



"I just think the guy is going to be a movie star someday. The way he dealt with the death of his father was super admirable, and just being able to watch him was really impressive.”



Meanwhile, Jack previously credited his dad for encouraging him to follow his dreams as a wrestler.



He revealed: "I first started wrestling when I was 10 years old. I remember talking to my dad one day in the car, and I was saying something about chasing my dreams.



"My dad came from Ohio and he didn't have a lot of money. He used to shovel asphalt, so he knew what it was like to follow your dreams. He told me it's not enough to chase your dream.



"What you have to do is chase it down and tackle it to the ground. You have to cut its head off and hang it up on your wall, and that's what it takes to really be successful."