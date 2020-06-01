MABROOK! Austrian Wrestler Wilhelm Ott Ties the Knot to a Hijabi Wife in an Islamic Ceremony (Pictures)

After announcing converting to Islam last April, Wilhelm Ott weds a Muslim wife.

Yesterday, Austrian wrestler Wilhelm Ott posted the "she-said-yes" picture on Instagram, declaring that they tied the knot.

The wrestler's wife, Michele Birringer. is hijabi Muslim. According to her Instagram, they got engaged on June 28th 2019, and got married on May 30th 2020.

Wilhelm Ott shared the happy news with his 142k follower on Instagram, captioning it: "Assalamu alaikum rahmatula wa barakatuh. Today we say yes (Islamic forderation Traiskirchen) Allahu akbar. ❤☝️ Thanks for everyone ."

In another post, he added more details from the ceremony, saying: "Assalamu alaikum rahmatula wa barakatuh. One wonderful day after the other follows. After Ramadan, today was our wedding in the Islamic Federation in Traiskirchen. It cannot be put into words. Thank you all. As a wedding gift we received an Umra trip from the Islamic Federation Traiskirchen. Allahu akbar☝️❤ our groomsmen @burak_kzlrmk and @betton_karabulut ❤."

Meanwhile, Michele expressed her joy, saying: "We said YES ❤❤❤❤".