  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'Yes, I am a Muslim'! Austrian Wrestler Wilhelm Ott Converts to Islam! (Video)

'Yes, I am a Muslim'! Austrian Wrestler Wilhelm Ott Converts to Islam! (Video)

Published April 20th, 2020 - 10:41 GMT
'Yes, I am a Muslim'! Austrian Wrestler Wilhelm Ott Converts to Islam! (Video)

Wilhelm Ott is going viral as the wrestler converts to Islam.


A few days ago, Austrian wrestler Wilhelm Ott announced his conversion to Islam via a video he shared with his 47.3k followers on Instagram.

In the video which achieved quarter a million views, Wilhelm was seen pronouncing shahada, declaring his conversion.

In a lengthy caption with the video, the Austrian wrestler wrote:

"The Corona crisis gave me the necessary rest to find my faith again. Islam has occupied me for many years. But there were also times when I couldn't do anything with it and I let myself be influenced politically. But when I had hard times, the Islamic faith gave me the necessary strength. Life goes up and down."

He continued: "My faith is now strong enough that I can recognize the ONLY true God and pronounce Shahada and say it proudly, yes I am a Muslim."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wilhelm Ott (@willi.ott.148) on

K-Pop Singer and YouTuber Jay Kim Converts to Islam! This Is His New Name (Watch)

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...