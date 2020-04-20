'Yes, I am a Muslim'! Austrian Wrestler Wilhelm Ott Converts to Islam! (Video)

Wilhelm Ott is going viral as the wrestler converts to Islam.



A few days ago, Austrian wrestler Wilhelm Ott announced his conversion to Islam via a video he shared with his 47.3k followers on Instagram.

In the video which achieved quarter a million views, Wilhelm was seen pronouncing shahada, declaring his conversion.

In a lengthy caption with the video, the Austrian wrestler wrote:

"The Corona crisis gave me the necessary rest to find my faith again. Islam has occupied me for many years. But there were also times when I couldn't do anything with it and I let myself be influenced politically. But when I had hard times, the Islamic faith gave me the necessary strength. Life goes up and down."

He continued: "My faith is now strong enough that I can recognize the ONLY true God and pronounce Shahada and say it proudly, yes I am a Muslim."