Madonna, 63, Splits From Boyfriend Ahlamalik, 28

Madonna has reportedly split from her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams after three years of dating.

The singer who is 63-years-old has ended her relationship with her boyfriend who is 35 years younger than her, however it is claimed that the duo remain on good terms.

A source claimed: 'Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split.''

“She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family. Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate.''

The source added: ''They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives.''

News of Madonna and Ahlamalik's romance first became public in 2019 after appearing together on Madonna's Instagram account.

Ahlamalik's father Drue told TMZ in 2019 that his son had been dating Madonna for more than a year.

'Love has no age,' his father said, who is two years younger than Madonna. 'My son is livin' la vida loca, and I'm just happy for him.'

Before Ahlamalik, Madonna had been daring dancer Brahim Zaibat, 35, until 2013, and briefly romanced with personal trainer Timor Steffens, 34, in 2014.

The pair first met in 2015 when Williams was dancing on Madonna’s Rebel Heart tour.