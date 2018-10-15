Madonna Calls Daughter Lourdes 'Light of Her Life' on 22nd Birthday

The 'Vogue' singer enjoyed a five-day extravaganza at a Moroccan palace for her 60th on August 16 (Source: madonna - Instagram)

Madonna hailed her daughter Lourdes the "light of her life" on her 22nd birthday.

The 60-year-old Queen of Pop - who has her eldest child with ex-partner Carlos Leon - took to Instagram on Sunday (14.10.18) to share a series of photos of them together to mark the occasion.

The first picture was taken at Lourdes' birthday dinner and saw them sharing a sweet embrace.

The 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker captioned the shot: "Happy Birthday to My Darling Lolita!! Light of my Life! Me Preciosa! #littlestar (sic)"

In a second picture taken at a fashion show, Madonna added: "You"ll Never know How Much I Love You Love You Love You Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon! (sic)"

It's the 'Holiday' singer's tradition to celebrate her kids' birthdays by sharing pictures of them on the social media app.

In August, Madonna's son Rocco - whom she has with ex-husband Guy Ritchie - turned 18, and to ring in the milestone age she posted some adorable pictures.

Alongside one of herself and Rocco when he was a baby, she wrote: "I am to My Beloved............#rocco#birthday #18 (sic)"

And then on another with Rocco when he was slightly older, she continued: "As My Beloved is to Me..........#rocco #birthday #18 (sic)"

Before posting a third picture of a collage of pictures of her son which made up on larger image of his face, alongside the caption: Into Your Eyes.........My Face Remains 18 years went by in the blink of an eye! #happybirthdaymylove (sic)"

Madonna certainly knows how to put on a lavish birthday bash.

The 'Vogue' singer enjoyed a five-day extravaganza at a Moroccan palace for her 60th on August 16.

The superstar had her closest friends and family flown in to Morocco to stay at Riad el Fenn, which is owned by Richard Branson's sister Vanessa.

Madonna shared a number of pictures of herself in Marrakesh on Instagram, wearing a stunning jewelled headpiece and long pink dress, as she partied the night away.

She wrote: "Finally and at last its my Birthday! . I have survived! !Life is Beautiful! #gucci #Marakesh #magic #adventure! @gucci @southpawvintagenyc @ericksonbeamon @temperleylondon.

"Yes Bishes Its my Birthday! Thank you to my fans and friends all around the world! #berber #bedouin #marakesh #magic #inspiration #blessed (sic)."

Another image showed her in the desert, as men on horses held torches to light her way.

She wrote: "Mystical Walk Thru the desert......... #morocco #magic #birthday #memory (sic)."

Madonna was believed to have splashed out thousands to decorate the palace for her big day.

She was joined by entire brood - which is completed by David, 13, Mercy James, 12, and twins Stella and Esther, six - at the celebration.