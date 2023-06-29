Madonna returns home after ICU

ALBAWABA - Madonna returned home after being rushed to the ICU.

According to AFP, Madonna is expected to make a full recovery after being rushed to the hospital for serious bacterial infection.

Madonna, 64, was found unconscious in New York City on Saturday, and the singer was rushed to the ICU.

It has been claimed that Madonna's condition was so serious that her friends and family were preparing for the worst, and that Madonna was reportedly intubated overnight.

Her friends and family spent a number of days worried that Madonna won't be able to pull this through.

According to a relative: "Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

The singer has yet to make a statement regarding her health.