'Magical Christmas Special' Official Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Published November 28th, 2020 - 07:04 GMT
Mariah Carey on stage for NBC Today Show Concert with Mariah Carey, Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY. (shutterstock)
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

"Featuring Carey and a stellar lineup of superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy EichnerAriana GrandeJennifer HudsonSnoop DoggJermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, along with a special appearance by Carey's 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, the special finds the world faced with a holiday cheer crisis, which the North Pole knows only one person can solve: Santa's great friend, Mariah Carey," a press release said.


The program -- which blends live-action, musical performances and animation -- is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on Dec. 4.

Carey is a pop music star whose song "All I Want for Christmas" is a holiday classic.

 

