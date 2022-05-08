Mai Ezz Al-Deen Responds to Rumors of New Romance With Ahmad Abu Hasheema

Actress Mai Ezz El-Din continues to lead the search engines on Google after a rumor of her romance with businessman Ahmed Abu Hashima, and fans wondered about the validity of the news that she circulated during the last hours until she finally came out to respond in her own way on Instagram.

Mai shared a new video clip that includes several clips of her role in the Ghamam Island series, which was shown in Ramadan 2022 , in which she presented the character of Al-Ayqa.

A source close to Ahmed Abu Hashima stated that the divorce had already taken place and confirmed that the divorce took place in complete calm, and that the relationship between them is dominated by mutual respect between the two parties and there is no doubt about their separation.

Abu Hashima also refused to disclose any details or mention any reason behind the divorce, and only said one sentence: "I never betray a secret... Either I win or I learn."

Meanwhile, a post shared by art critic Magda Khairallah on Facebook sparked a state of wide controversy after she announced the engagement of businessman Ahmed Abu Hashima to artist Mai Ezz El-Din, about two days after announcing his separation from his wife, artist Yasmine Sabry.

It read:"Ahmed Abu Hashima is engaged to Mai Ezz El-Din.. Congratulations, my love.. ask for at least 500 million pounds in two years to secure your future."

And in her first comment, Magda denied the validity of what was published on her page, stressing that her account on the “Facebook” website had been hacked since yesterday, Thursday, and she does not have control over it and its management.

This is not the first time that Ezz El-Din and Abu Hashima are rumored to be an item.

It spread widely before his marriage to the artist, Yasmine Sabry, and Mai responded to the news more than once, confirming that she is a close friend of Abu Hashima, and that the duo have no romantic relationship.