Mai Ezz Eldin's Ex Fiance Reveals Why They Separated

Former player of Egyptian national team, Mohamed Zidan, confirmed that his relationship with Egyptian actress Mai Ezz Eldin and their engagement was never for him to forget his first Danish wife.

He continued: "Mai Ezz Aldin was a friend, and our relationship developed, but we broke up because of our different work schedules when we were engaged."

Zidan added: "We are are still friends until now, she is a beautiful human being and all people love her. My relationship with my wife is fine, and if Mai goes through some hard times I will support her."