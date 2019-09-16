Makeover Reality Show 'Queer Eye' Win Four Emmys

National Geographic's rock-climbing documentary Free Solo won seven Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Saturday night.





The film scored the honors for Outstanding Direction, Cinematography, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Picture Editing and Music Composition for a Non-Fiction Program, while a companion short film, Free Solo 360, won for Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program.

Netflix's sci-fi cartoon, Love, Death & Robots, followed close behind with five trophies --Outstanding Short Form Animated Program, Character Animation, Animation Storyboard Artist, Animation Production Design and Animation Background Design.

The streaming service's makeover reality show, Queer Eye, earned four Emmys -- Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Directing, Casting and Picture Editing.

HBO's Leaving Neverland -- about the young men who accused the late pop star Michael Jackson of sexual abuse -- was Named Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special and ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience:Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons won the prize for Outstanding Live Variety Special.