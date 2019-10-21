'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' is Number 1 in North America as it Earns $36M

Angelina Jolie's fantasy film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $36 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.





Coming in at No. 2 is Joker with $29.2 million, followed by Zombieland 2: Double Tap at No. 3 with $26.7 million, The Addams Family at No. 4 with $16 million and Gemini Man at No. 5 with $8.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Abominable at No. 6 with $3.5 million, Downton Abbey at No. 7 with $3.1 million, Judy at No. 8 with $2.06 million,Hustlers at No. 9 with $2.05 million and It: Chapter 2 at No. 10 with $1.5 million.