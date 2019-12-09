Maleficent or MaleKuwait? Meet the Kuwaiti Version of Angelina Jolie!

Kuwaiti actress and singer Fouz Alshatti created a huge buzz after pictures and videos from her her wedding showed her looking very similar to actress Angelina Jolie.

The footage went viral on social media, as commentators praised her beauty and elegance at the wedding.

Fouz had previously announced returning to singing, and even said she was preparing a new song composed by Jassim Mohammed.

She added that the idea of returning to singing has been on her mind, but that she chose to slow down and wait a little longer.