Maluma Undergoes Surgery

A few hours prior to his operation on Friday, September 2, MALUMA worried his followers by sharing a photo of himself from the hospital bed and joking that he would be having minor surgery and all he needed was encouragement and good vibes.

Maluma assured the public of his health following the procedure and uploaded a number of videos on his Instagram account tale demonstrating his good health.

Maluma made an appearance in a wheelchair next to medical professionals who attested to his good health. Maluma thanked his supporters and shared that the procedure was a success.

What, however, is the interference to which the "Sobrio" interpreter is subjected? It's a minor intervention on one of his knees, I suppose. Recall that Maluma delayed preventive surgery for ligament rupture for more than a year before finally having it done in 2019.

The Antioquia singer visits the operating room once more on this occasion, and while the nature of the procedure done on his knee is still unknown, it is assumed that it is meant to supplement the one that had to be done in 2019.

"In the first operation I had on my knees, they put some biodegradable nails, but nothing matters, thank God we are fine, the surgery was successful," he said.

"This injury has taught him to be more patient and to avoid rushing at certain times so that nothing like this happens to him again," he said.

Maluma informed his fans that even if he had to use a wheelchair, his concerts and globe tour would continue as scheduled on the same dates without any changes.

"There are times when I like to do everything at the same time but to be healthy, you have to give her a little order and patience.

Other outstanding﻿﻿g reactions were: "Blessings, Everything will go well", "Improve soon brother", "Luck in everything" and "Good energy little brother".

Written By : Lara AlNimri