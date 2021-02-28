Mamma e Papà! Is Diletta Leotta Pregnant with Can Yaman's First Child?

It's been reported that Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta are expecting their first baby.

Turkish celebrity Instagram fan account @turk_2470 has shared the real reason behind the quick proposal from Can Yaman to his new girlfriend Diletta Leotta.

They reported that Diletta Leotta is pregnant with her first child from hubby Can Yaman, that's why he rushed and proposed to her.

Italian and Turkish celebrity magazines have not reported the news of pregnancy, which most likely makes it false, especially since no official parties from Can or Diletta's sides made a comment.

Separately, Can Yaman revealed the gift he received from his new bae Leotta on Valentine's Day.

Diletta took her gift to another level keeping in mind that Can Yaman is currently preparing for a new role as a fighter, Sandokan for his promising upcoming series.

Leotta was very thoughtful and gifted Yaman with a practical present that was also romantic, it was a white horse named Cassius.

Can Yaman shared a picture of the gift on Instagram, and wrote: 'Cassius. The best gift ever received.'

Since then, Yaman has been excessively practicing horseback riding to be the best version he could ever be to portray Sandokan.

He's been sharing pictures with Cassius with his 8.1 million followers on Instagram.