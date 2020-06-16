'A Man Doesn't Choose to Be Gay'! Beren Saat Backs Hazal Kaya in Supporting Homosexuals

Turkish actress Beren Saat defended her colleague, artist Hazal Kaya, after the latter announced that she supports gays and their rights, even if her own son "Fikret" turns out to be gay when he grows up.

Saat praised Kaya's courage and frankness in talking about gays support in this way, adding: "homosexuality is not a crime, they have the right to lead their lives normally, and no one has the right to pressure them."

Beren, who was known in the Arab world in the role of "Samar," added that a man sometimes does not choose to be gay, so everyone should respect him and understand all that he went through, as none of them choose their orientation.

Previously, one journalist asked Hazal Kaya, saying: "What if your son turns out to be gay? What will your reaction be?"

The star answered: "I don't care at all, what reaction could I do? He is someone from me, and I have no desire to direct him, so I will stand by him and support him in everything."

Another Turkish journalist, Eisin Uvit, criticized Kaya saying: "Hazal, go to Netflix, they will be happy with you there, they love gays a lot."