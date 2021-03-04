Mandy Moore Believes The News of Her Dog's Cancer Gone Induced Her Labor

The 'This Is Us' star welcomed newborn son August - whom she has with husband Taylor Goldsmith - into the world last month and has shared the heartwarming story of how the huge "relief" of knowing her canine companion's tumor was benign likely led to her being in labor three hours later.



Mandy - who calls her son Gus - captioned a snap of the pooch on her Instagram Stories: "In the flutter of all things Gus, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that this guy got a clean bill of health. His tumor was benign. Cancer-free.



"We found out three hours before I went into labor and I know what my relief was what set thing in motion. So much gratitude these days. We love you so much Jackson!!! (sic)"



The '47 Meters Down' star had asked her followers to keep her beloved dog in their prayers when he underwent emergency surgery to remove a six pound mass on his spleen.



Mandy wrote alongside a snap of Jackson at the time: “If you could, please say a prayer or send good vibes to our sweet Jackson who is about to have emergency surgery for mass in his abdomen.



“We are remaining positive and hopeful. To say I’m beside myself about my sweet boy of 10 years is a bit of an understatement.”



Hours later, Mandy updated her followers to let them know Jackson had got through surgery and had also had his spleen taken out.



She wrote: “This sweet man made it through surgery. They removed a 10 inch, 6 lb mass on his spleen (and his spleen too).



“He is a fighter and here’s hoping he continues to heal and thrive. Thank you for the good thoughts and prayers – please keep them coming!! (sic)"



Jackson's surgery came just two months after Mandy's heart was left "utterly shattered" after she lost her dog Joni.



Announcing the arrival of baby August with a sweet snap of her little bundle, Mandy wrote at the time: "Gus is here ... Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T (sic)"