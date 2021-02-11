Mandy Moore Prepares For The Birth of Her Son

She's preparing to give birth to her first child and recently shared she's had 'to alter' her birth plan due to a low platelet count.

But despite the setback, Mandy Moore remains upbeat as her due date draws near.

On Wednesday, the This Is Us star, 36, shared a full-length selfie on her Instagram Story and wrote: 'Any day... I know he looks high but trust me - his head is very low. We are ready to meet you little man...'

Moore revealed in September that she and musician husband Taylor Goldsmith are having a baby boy.

The couple married in 2018.

She also shared several smiling pics to Instagram Story as she posed in a lovely brown turtleneck knit dress.

She was in full makeup and her brunette hair fell loose around her shoulders.

The actress also posted some images of the nursery that's currently being set up at her home.

She regrammed photos posted by interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel and commented: 'Can't wait to see it all come together!'

A week ago, the candid star had informed her social media followers that blood work had indicated that her platelet count has dropped 'exponentially'.

As a result, it has 'altered' her initial birth plan.

She didn't explain in what way the diagnosis has changed her planned delivery.